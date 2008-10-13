Spectacular Video of Jules Verne Apocalyptical Re-Entry

Here's the video of the fiery re-entry of the Jules Verne Autonomous Transport Vehicle, the huge European Space Agency spacecraft that carried almost five tonnes of food, air, water and fuel on board the International Space Station. It was taken in high definition from a NASA's DC-8 at 37,000 feet, 145km north of the entry path. The debris was scattered through a 406,500-square-kilometre corridor about 2,000km east of New Zealand, where hobbits everywhere thought it was Sauron was coming back to eat them all deep-fried. [Aviation Week]