How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Space Station Astronaut Challenges Planet Earth to Chess Match

Canadian astronaut Greg Chamitoff has challenged everyone in planet Earth to a game of chess. He will play from the International Space Station travelling at five miles per second, 200 miles above the Earth, while you can make your move from your living room at ground level travelling at 0.1 miles a second to your fridge for the occasional beer. You won't be playing directly against him, however, but become part of some kind of human-based neuronal computer coordinated by the American Chess Championship Team.

The team will select four possible moves to answer Greg's play. Using a web page, people around the world will be able to vote on the final move, which will be send to the space station. Greg will then move the piece on his special velcro chess set, which he brought with him in the Discovery.

One piece of advice to the world: Let him win. Who knows what kind of anti-matter rays they have up there. [Play here via Daily Mail]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles