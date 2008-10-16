SouthWing and AT&T have paired up to offer a Bluetooth headset specifically catering to news junkies and evasive people. If your SouthWing SH241 earpiece is connected to an AT&T phone, it'll pipe the latest finance, weather, sports and other info straight into your head. Sure, an FM radio feature would probably do the same thing—but does FM radio also come with an "Instant Alibi" feature that lets you call yourself, so that when your blind date starts weeping softly about his second failed marriage, you can invent an emergency situation to get yourself the hell out of there? Yeah, didn't think so. It's available for $US40 from any AT&T store. [Into Mobile]
SouthWing Bluetooth Headset Brings You News, Excuses to Leave
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home
The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time.