SouthWing Bluetooth Headset Brings You News, Excuses to Leave

SouthWing and AT&T have paired up to offer a Bluetooth headset specifically catering to news junkies and evasive people. If your SouthWing SH241 earpiece is connected to an AT&T phone, it'll pipe the latest finance, weather, sports and other info straight into your head. Sure, an FM radio feature would probably do the same thing—but does FM radio also come with an "Instant Alibi" feature that lets you call yourself, so that when your blind date starts weeping softly about his second failed marriage, you can invent an emergency situation to get yourself the hell out of there? Yeah, didn't think so. It's available for $US40 from any AT&T store. [Into Mobile]