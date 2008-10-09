How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

South Park iPhone App Looks Awesome, Almost Perfect

The South Park guys clearly get it. They've already put every episode ever online for free. Now they've come up with a snazzy South Park iPhone app Xeni at BoingBoing got the first look at. While it doesn't look like it'll stream or download full episodes (yet), it'll grab clips, snag wallpapers, drop news and do other wackiness, like assign Butters' face as your awkward roommate's picture. Overall, it looks pretty slick and Xeni says it "functioned beautifully," but what'd make it truly killer is being able to stream full episodes.


[BoingBoing]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles