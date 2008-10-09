The South Park guys clearly get it. They've already put every episode ever online for free. Now they've come up with a snazzy South Park iPhone app Xeni at BoingBoing got the first look at. While it doesn't look like it'll stream or download full episodes (yet), it'll grab clips, snag wallpapers, drop news and do other wackiness, like assign Butters' face as your awkward roommate's picture. Overall, it looks pretty slick and Xeni says it "functioned beautifully," but what'd make it truly killer is being able to stream full episodes.



[BoingBoing]