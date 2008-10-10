Sound Wave: The Vinyl Strikes Back

Did you think that records would stand idly by while MP3s took over the music industry? Sure, they turned a blind eye to 8-track and cassettes. Then CDs got a pass, too. But those were physical mediums, brothers-from-another-mothers. And if compact discs don't have the cojones to stand up to the digital music revolution, vinyl will just have to come back from the dead and start kicking some 1s and 0s butt.

OK, actually it's sculpture by Jean Shin that's on display at the Manhattan Museum of Arts and Design through February 15. [NYT via Apartment Therapy]