Sony's Rolly is such a strange beast it either confuses, bemuses or amuses you...and now there's a new version with Bluetooth remote control mode. So you can now steer around your confusing, bemusing, amusing little robot MP3 dancer—in fact you can control up to seven of the SEP-50BTs, from a mobile phone or laptop. Still, there's now a pink version too, and its price hasn't moved. It's still around $US400, and its out November 21 in Japan. [RobotWatch]