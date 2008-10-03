Sony's PRS-700 Reader Adds Touchscreen, Frontlight

Sony brought out a new Reader tonight in NYC that adds a six-inch touch screen to the E-ink reader, as well as slimming down the case and adding a built-in frontlight. With the touchscreen readers can enter text with a stylus on a full-screen QWERTY for searching, adding notes and annotations to book marks, or just flipping the page with a stylus or finger swipe. It'll hit at the end of October for around $US400. Hit the jump for more impressions.