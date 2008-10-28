Sony just can't seem to get enough of Bond. James Bond. Not even a week after wrapping up their not-officially-a-Bond-promotion-but-it's-called-the-"Quantum-Code"-so-you-don't-have-to-use-too-much-imagination-to-see-where-they-got-the-idea-from Quantum Code promotion, they're at it again, this time offering a range of Bond-style adventures.

To be eligible for this promotion, you'll need to pony up the cash: "For every $50 spent on participating Sony products, consumers will have the opportunity to win one of seven world-class Bond-style adventures." There are also daily prizes including PS3s, 007 DVD box sets, movie vouchers, BigPond music download credits and adrenalin vouchers (whatever they are).

Of course, Sony are pimping the QR codes again, with the chance to double your chances in store by scanning a QR code. Considering each of the seven major prizes is worth up to $30,000 each, this isn't exactly a bad promotion to try and win. For a full run-down of the prizes and specifics on how to enter, see the full release below...

Sony Australia unveils blockbuster Quantum of Solace consumer promotion Win one of seven world-class Bond-style adventures Sydney - 27 October, 2008 - To celebrate the return of the world's most enduring secret agent, Sony Australia has unveiled a blockbuster consumer promotion. For every $50 spent on participating Sony products, consumers will have the opportunity to win one of seven world-class Bond-style adventures.

"James Bond epitomises sophistication, quality and international appeal, which is a perfect fit with the Sony brand," said Toby Barbour, Head of Strategy and Brand Development, Sony Australia.

"Sony Australia is combining technological innovation with entertainment content to deliver the energy and intensity of Bond like no other. From the latest XBR series Full HD BRAVIA LCD TVs with RGB Backlight LED, to our new Blu-ray players with BD-Live functionality, Sony's leadership in high definition combines with one of the world's most powerful movie franchises," said Barbour.

The promotion started on 27 October 2008 with daily draws over 62 days. In addition, thousands of daily prizes, including PLAYSTATION®3 consoles, 007 DVD Box sets, Adrenalin vouchers, Greater Union double-movie passes and BigPond Music download credit will be awarded. As an additional incentive, on selected Sony products, a range of exclusive gifts with purchase will also be offered.

Ross Fielding, Executive Director, Telstra Product Management said the integration of Telstra mobile code technology boosted the competition's interactivity.

"This is one of the first examples of a major brand harnessing Telstra's new mobile code technology, which is available free on a growing selection of Next G™ mobile phones. Using the Telstra Code Reader customers can easily scan QUANTUM codes featured on competition advertising to double their chances of winning Sony prizes. It's an exciting response mechanism that bridges the traditional and emerging mobile advertising worlds to immediately connect consumers with campaign content," Ross said.

The seven main prizes, worth up to $30,000 each, include:

UK Bond Adventure Visit the Beaulieu Car Museum in Hampshire (formerly MI6 Headquarters). Take an extreme ride along the Thames in a jet boat and enjoy dinner at the famous Rules restaurant, before suiting up in style at one of London's famous Saville Row tailors.

Italy Bond Adventure Travel to Italy to live the high life. Indulge in a famed Sienna spa, enjoy a guided visit to the "Bottini" Underground waterworks, dine at one of Italy's top private wine cellars and relax in five star boutique luxury.

LA Bond Adventure Receive an exclusive invitation and tour of a private car collection at the Galpin Aston Martin. Dine with a Hollywood stuntman followed by a set visit and live stunt demonstration to practise your own action hero moves.

Monte Carlo Bond Adventure It's the lifestyle enjoyed by movie stars, royalty - and secret agents. Experience a helicopter transfer from Nice airport to Monte Carlo, before trying your luck at the Grand Casino in Monte Carlo. Then, enjoy some relaxation with access to a marine day spa followed by lunch.

Sydney Bond Adventure Get your adrenalin racing with a series of extreme adventures. Travel to Sydney for a prize pack including a helicopter sightseeing tour, an extreme boat ride of Sydney Harbour and a day behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage. Then, relax with some fine dining and luxury accommodation.

Las Vegas Bond Adventure Experience the thrills of the Las Vegas nightlife. Receive return Limo transfers to and from the airport, try your luck at the gaming tables with a croupier/gambling lesson, receive a race car driving experience and then get the best views of the Nevada desert with a Grand Canyon helicopter sightseeing tour.

007 Cash Bond Adventure Receive an attaché case filled with $15,000 cash and design your very own custom Bond adventure.

Double your chance of winning with QR codes For a double chance of winning, scan the associated QR Code on your mobile phone. Click the link on the mobile site home page to receive a unique code via SMS. For consumers who cannot scan the QR code, an SMS mechanism will also be available to unlock the password. Simply SMS the word 'CODE' to 1999BOND to receive an SMS back with a unique code. Consumers can then enter this unique code online to receive double the entries in the daily prize draws when purchasing Sony products.*

For further information on this exciting promotion please visit www.sony.com.au/Bond.

About QR Codes QR (or 'Quick Response') Codes are a new type of barcode designed to be read by mobile phones. Compatible 3G phones equipped with a camera and the correct reader software can scan these codes, revealing an interactive multimedia experience or redirecting the viewer's phone to a URL.

Sony's partnership with Telstra gives Next G™ network customers a seamless competition experience in more places. Next G™ customers with compatible handsets need only launch Telstra's pre-installed Telstra Code Reader from their My Place phone menu and point their mobile phone cameras at competition codes to access video-rich clues for free.**

Telstra Mobile Codes were launched in July and already more than 1 million Australians have the free barcode reading software installed on their Next G™ mobile phones.

Quantum of Solace Quantum of Solace continues the high-octane adventures of James Bond in Casino Royale. Principal photography began on 7 January 2008. The film was produced for EON Productions by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, directed by Marc Forster and stars Daniel Craig as the legendary secret agent, James Bond. The screenplay was written by Oscar® winner Paul Haggis (Crash, Casino Royale), Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The release date only at the movies for Quantum of Solace will be Wednesday 19 November. For more information, visit www.QuantumOfSolace.com.au

*This is a free service for Telstra, Vodafone and 3 customers; however charges will apply for Optus mobile customers.

** Video clues are also available free to mobile phone users on the Vodafone and 3 networks.