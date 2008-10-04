How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony's Flexible 11-Inch OLED Screen is 0.3 Millimeters Thick, Wraps TV Around Your Finger

Aside from allowing for ridiculous contrast ratios and eye-exploding colour saturation, OLEDs can also be thin enough to be flexible, as Sony is demonstrating here with this crazy 0.3-millimeter-thick concept display at CEATEC. We've seen flexible OLED screens before, but 11-inches is a significant step forward. What's in store when this concept moves into reality? Wearable TV jackets? Flexible laptop screens? TV blankets? Boggling.

Details such as resolution and actual power consumption are thin, but the Telegraph is reporting that power draw is "extremely low" and that the viewing angle is nearly infinite. Sony had help from scientists at the Max Planck Institute in Germany to develop the screen, which should give you an indication of what goes into a flexible OLED of this size. Pretty amazing stuff. [AVING, Telegraph]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles