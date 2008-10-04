How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony's Bendy Organic Screen Means Video Clothes, Animated Cereal Boxes At Last

OLEDs are pretty much awesome, but the coolest application, the bendy one, is still tricky, because flexible plastic is more porous than stiff glass, and OLEDs get really upset when they come in contact with oxygen. Apparently, though, Sony and Germany's Max Planck Institute have cooked up a flexible and transparent organic display that will do alright, when it is released in the undisclosed future.

Since it's see-through, it will be able to be seen at all viewing angles (uh, including those greater than 180°) and because of its low power constraints it will be able to run with minimal battery support. Applications discussed by the Daily Mail include the usual roundup of not-entirely-brilliant suggestions, such as clothing-mounted displays, roll-up digital newspapers and cereal boxes with animated ads. The good news is, all of this brings us much closer to my idea of a good product: wallpaper TV.

There's a video of the above rabbit jumping along the 3-inch screen to prove the video capabilities; my problem with the vid (besides the fact that I couldn't embed it for you) is that while it shows the display bent, it doesn't show it being bent. That's what I'd like to see. [Daily Mail UK]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles