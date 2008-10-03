Sony VAIO JS1 Series All-in-One is Audiophile Ready

Sony's latest JS1 all-in-one is really a nice looking machine, but it's packing a lot of interesting tech as well. Packing a 20.1" 1680x1050 display, the Core2Duo system holds 3GB of memory and 500GB of storage. Audio plays through Dolby-based virtual surround sound and Sony's integrated Sound Reality chip can record, edit and play back SA-CD music. You remember super audio CDs, right? The only slight disappointment was that the system has no optional Blu-ray integration, which would have been media overkill in the best way. No word on pricing or availability. Full specs:

VGN-JS1E/S

- Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor E7200

- OS: Genuine Windows Vista® Home Premium

- Memory: 3072MB (2048MB+1024MB)

- HDD: 500GB

- Others: WLAN 802.11b/g/Draft n & Camera

- Screen: 20.1" X-black LCD with multiple lamp technology, WSXGA+ (1680x1050)

- Optical: DVD±RW/±R DL/RAM

- Graphics: Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator X4500HD

VAIO JS1-Series

The VAIO JS1-Series all-in-one PC seems to offer buyers the impossible: it has a large, high-resolution screen, yet it takes up less desk space than most notebooks. It achieves this apparent contradiction by virtue of its sleek and stylish design. The compact keyboard can be slotted underneath the main unit when not in use, leaving only a modest footprint on the desk. Even when the keyboard is out, the JS1-Series takes up remarkably little room.

Despite its modest space requirements, the JS1's main unit incorporates a generously sized 20.1-inch screen complete with multiple lamp technology for exceptional brightness. The display runs at 1680 x 1050 resolution, delivering a huge Windows workspace as well as an imposing widescreen presence when a movie is playing.

All this makes the VAIO JS1 an excellent choice for anyone wanting a rather special home PC. It looks good in almost any room, takes up surprisingly little space and offers an adventurous design a long way away from the standard desktop box. Internally there's raw power for audio-visual applications thanks to the Intel Core™ 2 Duo processor, plus a performance-enhancing 3GB of memory and a roomy 500GB hard disk providing plenty of space for music, pictures and video.

While the large screen is ideal for photo editing, the JS1 also scores well when it comes to the audio side of things. Movie soundtracks are enhanced by Dolby Home Theatre® technology which creates an impressive virtual surround sound effect, and audiophiles can take advantage of the special features offered by Sony's Sound Reality signal processor chip built into the system.

This can handle Super Audio CD (SA-CD), allowing the JS1 to record, edit and play music at SA-CD quality, and even upgrade older recordings to the new standard.

Sound Reality can up-convert conventional CD-quality music into uncompressed Direct Stream Digital (DSD) format. Using the pre-installed SonicStage Mastering Studio software, the DSD signal can be re-mastered into 5.1 Super Audio CD, revitalising the original.

As with the VAIO NS1-Series, JS1 comes with VAIO Movie Story and VAIO Music box for easy, largely automated slideshow and playlist creation. The software package also includes the popular and highly regarded Adobe® Photoshop® Elements 6 for powerful but easy to use photo editing tools plus Adobe Premiere® Elements 4 for video editing.

To round things off the VAIO JS1 has an integrated Motion Eye webcam, making it perfect for video chat or blogging. With its versatility, eye-catching design and big screen, the JS1-Series is the perfect blend of form and function.

