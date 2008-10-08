It's not because of your PS3. It's not the lossless surround sound. It's not BD-Live. It's not even picture quality... Unless you're Craig McLachlan, that is. Because if you're a perfectionist (like Craig McLachlan), you'll want to be watching your 1990s hit single Mona (with Check 1-2 for those children of the 90s) in Full HD. Otherwise, it's just a waste...
Sony Tells Us Why We're Really Missing Out By Not Owning Blu-Ray
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.