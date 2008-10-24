In case you're a huge James Bond fan just on the verge of buying a laptop, Sony's auctioning off a hundred 007-branded VAIO TTs to promote the Nov. 14 release of Quantum of Solace. Each 1.3kg TT packs an Intel Centrino 2 processor, 4GB RAM, a 64GB SSD, an 11.1-inch XBRITE LCD screen and a built-in webcam. Along with the laptop, you'll also get a matching leather carrying case. In case you think Sony's just trying to get its Goldfinger on, all proceeds from the auction will go to 1% For The Planet, a charity that gets companies to donate 1% of their sales to environmental organisations. [Ebay]
Sony Starts Auction Royale For Bond-Themed VAIO TT
