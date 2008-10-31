Sony Recalls Battery Packs Found in HP, Toshiba and Dell Laptops

Today HP, Toshiba, and Dell issued a recall of 100,000 Sony battery packs found in their laptops sold between 2004 and 2006. Only 35,000 battery packs were affected in the U.S, with an additional 65,000 batteries recalled worldwide. Out of the 40 reported incidents, only 19 incidents have been in the U.S., thus affecting a smaller amount of people than in past Sony battery recalls. There have been reports of smoke and fire coming from the laptops. Sony issued a statement saying that the defective batteries are related to manufacturing line adjustments from 2004 to 2005. For a list of affected laptops, please head over to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website for more details. The CPSC asks that laptop owners should take the batteries out and immediately contact the manufacturer for replacements. [U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission]