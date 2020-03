Impress got the new Sony PSP 3000 and decided to disassemble it to see if it was really running thanks to little people from China inside—turning little lightbulbs on an off very quickly—or maybe it was actually a living mammal—like Lego minifigs and gummy bears—full of real brains, cartilaginous tissue, and blood vessels. Unfortunately, their extensive gallery shows it's full of the usual circuits, but has a lot of little re-designed details.

[Impress PC Watch]