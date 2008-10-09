Sony has dropped a brand-new feature on its PS3 console that will let you buy Premium themes—specialised themes that contain high-quality graphics, customised buttons, and (sometimes) special sounds. Since they cost real money, PS3 users will have an option to preview the images before deciding to drop the cash. The company plans on releasing 6 to 10 premium themes every month, which will run the gamut from anime-styled to NCAA-franchised content. It's pretty, but is it worth your penny? [Playstation Blog via Kotaku]
Sony PS3 Update Will Sell You Premium Themes
