Sony Fondles New DS with One Hand, Bitchslaps with the Other

In the wake of Nintendo's announcement of the DSi, Sony reached out and asked if we'd like to discuss the event and get their side of the story. Sony talking about Nintendo? How could we resist??

So we asked John Koller, Sony director of hardware marketing, what he thought about the DSi. Was it an aggressive enough refresh?

Nintendo has kind of a history of these [moderate]kinds of updates, and even with DS Lite, there was a lot of discussion, "Is that enough?" And they seemed to do pretty well there.

True, Nintendo sold a lot of DS Lites. So how will the DSi do compared to its predecessor?

I can see the DSi being successful. The DS lite was obviously very successful. Will DSi do well with [the DS's]demographic? It probably will. Will it be a product that expands their user base [beyond]under 12? I'm not sure.

Verdict: If you play DS you wear diapers. And drool.

