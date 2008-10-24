Sony Ericsson's Bond C902 Phone Launches In Australia

Last time e saw the Quantum of Solace James Bond C902 phone, the US team were bitching that they couldn't get a photo of the handset. Well, when Sony Ericsson announced it in Australia, they not only gave us photos, but attached the youTube video you see above. Essentially just a version of the trailer with slow-mo and some frames around character faces - pointing out the camera aspects of the handset - it's still a pretty good way of promoting what is essentially a four month old phone.

The phone itself will come with 007 content preloaded (as is the case with the rest of the world), and is available now exclusively through Optus.