Sony Ericsson's Bond C902 Phone Launches In Australia

Last time e saw the Quantum of Solace James Bond C902 phone, the US team were bitching that they couldn't get a photo of the handset. Well, when Sony Ericsson announced it in Australia, they not only gave us photos, but attached the youTube video you see above. Essentially just a version of the trailer with slow-mo and some frames around character faces - pointing out the camera aspects of the handset - it's still a pretty good way of promoting what is essentially a four month old phone.
The phone itself will come with 007 content preloaded (as is the case with the rest of the world), and is available now exclusively through Optus.
SONY ERICSSON UNVEILS JAMES BOND'S LATEST PHONE Sydney, Australia -14 October 2008: Just in time for the James Bond Quantum of Solace* movie launch, Sony Ericsson has unveiled a limited edition Titanium Silver C902 Cyber-shot TM phone as used by Bond himself. As sleek and sophisticated as Bond, the new mobile phone will make sure you are ready for any challenge, immersing you into the world of a secret agent.
In addition to a 5MP camera equipped with a unique slide-out lens cover and illuminated touch icons provide quick and easy access to camera option, the limited edition mobile is packed with exclusive Quantum of Solace content including an interactive 007 content and a spy-style game, the full colour trailer of the film, behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars, as well as wallpapers and screen savers.
The Sony Ericsson Titanium Silver C902 ** - a style statement • Slim Cyber-shot™ phone with unique slide-out lens cover. Cameraready in an instant • 5.0 megapixel camera with Face detection and Auto focus. • Illuminated camera touch keys. Intuitive guidance around the camera settings • 160MB built-in memory - the equivalent of storage for up to 100 full resolution photos • The phone incorporates the latest in lighting technology - Photo flash - giving better quality pictures even in low-light conditions • Light solution added to the established BestPic™ feature -take 9 photos in quick succession, choose the best and delete the rest
*For more about Quantum of Solace visit www.QuantumofSolace.com.au. Quantum of Solace opens at Australian cinemas on Wednesday, November 19, 2008. ** The Sony Ericsson Titanium Silver C902 will be available in Australia from mid-October 2008 exclusively though Optus. - ENDS -