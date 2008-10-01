How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Cuts Price on Fancy S550 Blu-ray Player (Still No Dealzmodo)

Yesterday Sony dropped the $US400 BDP-S350 Blu-ray player to $US300, a fair line to cross. Today Sony made the next logical step, dropping its $US500 BDP-S550 to $US400. It's a sizeable price decrease, and it comes well before Thanksgiving, indicating that there could easily be another sweet drop. I'm still more of a fan of the S350, though, now that both are BD-Live capable. That extra $US100 for the S550 only gets you a 1GB Memory Vault ($US12.99 on Amazon), a 7.1-analogue output, DTS-Master Audio decoding and a light-up remote. Oh, and the product itself won't ship until the end of October when, who knows, another price cut may hit.

AU: Yeah, don't expect a local price drop anytime soon, seeing as how we're only just getting the product locally.

[SonyStyle]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles