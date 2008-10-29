Sony Cancels PSP 3000 4GB Entertainment Pack

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony has dropped their new PSP Entertainment Pack, which featured the PSP 3000 plus a 4GB Memory Stick Pro Duo, which is why online retailers have cancelled all pre-orders over the weekend. According to an entry by Sony Computer Entertainment of America's director of hardware marketing John Koller, the reason is that people seem to be a lot more interested in another PSP pack:

Based on ongoing discussions with our retail partners and the feedback they have received from their customers, SCEA has seen significant interest in the Ratchet & Clank Size Matters PSP Entertainment Pack in North America, which includes the updated PSP-3000. As a result, we will be streamlining our PSP hardware lineup and will no longer be offering the previously announced 4GB Memory PSP Entertainment Pack.

Consumers who are interested in a larger capacity memory option can purchase a 4GB PSP Memory Stick PRO Duo, which will be available this fall for $US44.99 (MSRP). The Ratchet & Clank Size Matters PSP Entertainment Pack will continue to be available in Mystic Silver in North America, and, starting in December, will be available in Piano Black.

So there you go: Less memory, more fur. [PS blog via Kotaku]

