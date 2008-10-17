Sony Bundling LittleBigPlanet With PS3

Our good friend Seamus is holding the fort over at Kotaku AU at the moment, and has spent today with the people at Sony Australia, learning all about their upcoming products. One that might be of interest to you guys is that from next week, you'll be able to get your Sackboy fix with your new PS3, as Sony are bundling LittleBigPlanet with their PS3 console from October 23.

There won't be any change to that $700 price tag though, so look at it as getting a (good) free game with your PS3 purchase.

[Kotaku]