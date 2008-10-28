Sonos Audio System Brings Controller App to iPhone, Firmware 2.7 Update With Last.fm and 15,000+ Radio Stations

The new Sonos Controller app for the iPhone and iPod touch is able to manage the same audio hardware and music libraries as the CR100 unit. Whether it's controlling your music library, switching/linking zones on the fly, or adjusting the volume, the iPhone app can do everything it's bigger brother can. If you want to quickly search for an artist on Pandora or listen to your MP3 library in another room, the touchscreen interface of the iPhone really makes the whole process more intuitive and easier to manage. In addition to your music library on your computer, NAS or Time Capsule, Sonos brings Pandora, Sirius, Rhapsody and Napster control right to the iPhone, plus support for 15,000 new radio stations and Last.fm.



SONOS INTRODUCES THE SONOS CONTROLLER FOR iPHONE

Free Application Lets Music Lovers Control Leading

Multi-Room Music System from Their iPhone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - October 28, 2008 - Sonos®, Inc., the leading developer of wireless multi-room music systems for the home, today introduced the Sonos Controller for iPhone™ as a free download on the iPhone App Store. Music lovers with an iPhone 3G, iPhone or iPod® touch can now control the award-winning Sonos Multi-Room Music System all from their favourite portable device. A video demonstration of the free Sonos Controller for iPhone is available at HYPERLINK "http://www.sonos.com/iphone" www.sonos.com/iphone.

Sonos wirelessly plays all the music you want, all over your house, providing an unparalleled multi-room music experience. With Sonos ZonePlayers™ connected wirelessly in the rooms of your choice and a Sonos Controller for iPhone in hand, you can find and play the music you want with ease. Simply pick a room, pick a song and hit play. Play the same song in every room in perfect synchronisation, or play different songs in every room.

By combining Sonos' industry-leading multi-room control user interface with the iPhone's large display and touch-screen technology, the Sonos Controller for iPhone lets you control the entire Sonos system and a world of music at the touch of a finger. The Sonos user experience allows you to quickly link and unlink rooms, without interrupting music playback. Select, Play, Pause, and Skip music in any room. Search for your favourite artists and songs by typing on the touch screen. Browse your collection by pointing and flicking. Change the volume in a single room, or in all your rooms at once, all from the Sonos Controller for iPhone.

The Sonos Controller for iPhone is the only iPhone Controller app that provides multi-room music control for the entire house and direct access to an infinite world of music including Last.fm, Napster®, Pandora®, Rhapsody®, SIRIUS® Internet Radio, 15,000 plus radio stations, shows and more. Plus, the Sonos Controller for iPhone gives music lovers control over their entire music collection* located on any computer on their home network, a Network Attached Storage (NAS) drive and even an Apple® Time Capsule. And, Sonos is the only multi-room music system that doesn't require you to have your computer on or a piece of server software on the network to play music all over the home - just walk into your house, reach into your pocket, grab your iPhone, and turn on the music.

"The Sonos Controller for iPhone is another example of Sonos offering features and applications that make the system better, at no cost to our current or future customers," said John MacFarlane, CEO, Sonos, Inc. "Today's announcement enables all of our customers to use a great personal product from Apple to control the world's best multi-room music system."

Sonos was the first multi-room music system to deliver wireless handheld control and today offers more ways to control music throughout the home than any other multi-room product on the market—the handheld Sonos Controller CR100, Sonos Desktop Controller for PC and Mac and now the Sonos Controller for iPhone. You can mix and match Controllers for the ultimate in convenience and control.

The Sonos Controller for iPhone requires an iPhone or iPod touch and at least one Sonos ZonePlayer to operate. The Sonos Controller for iPhone utilizes your existing home WiFi network to communicate to the Sonos Multi-Room Music System. iPhone, iPod touch, and Sonos ZonePlayers are sold separately. The Sonos Controller for iPhone is currently available in English only. Additional requirements include Sonos 2.7 System Software and iPhone 2.0 Software. The Sonos Controller for iPhone is compatible with all generations of Sonos hardware.

In conjunction with the new Sonos Controller for iPhone, today Sonos introduced Sonos Software 2.7. The new feature update, which is free to all Sonos customers, includes brand new support for a suite of music content including free access to more than 15,000 radio stations and podcasts from around the world, Last.fm and Pandora. (Media alert: See accompanying press release.)

SONOS INTRODUCES MULTI-ROOM ACCESS TO LAST.FM, PANDORA AND MORE THAN 15,000 RADIO STATIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD...FOR FREE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - October 28, 2008 - Sonos®, Inc., the leading developer of wireless multi-room music systems for the home, today released Sonos System Software 2.7. Sonos 2.7 delivers a world of music to every room of the house—free of charge—by providing instant, computer-free access to Last.fm and Pandora® personalised radio services, plus more than 15,000 radio stations and shows via Sonos Radio. The free one-button software update is available to all Sonos customers and is available now for download.

The Sonos Multi-Room Music System is a unique multi-room music experience that keeps getting better over time with free software updates that connect music lovers to new content, features and more. Sonos now offers an unmatched suite of both subscription-based services (Napster®, Rhapsody® and SIRIUS®) and free music services (Last.fm, Pandora and Sonos Radio) right out of the box. All of these services stream music directly from the Internet to the house so they work even when the computer is turned off - no need to download songs or have a server running.

"Sonos now brings music from every corner of the world to every corner of the house with control from the palm of the hand," said Phil Abram, President & COO, Sonos, Inc. "By offering our customers a suite of free content with this update, we continue to provide even more ways to listen to the music they love, all over their home."

Sonos' new Radio guide, powered by RadioTime, lets you tune in to more than 15,000 free Internet radio stations, radio shows and more. You can browse easily for both local and international stations or use Search to find a specific station, show or host. When you find what you want, simply add it to Favourites for your future listening.

Last.fm on Sonos is a free global music service that lets you discover, play and share new songs and artists based on your unique musical tastes — right from any Sonos Controller. After an account is created on Last.fm, Sonos customers can enjoy continuous music streaming all over the house. Simply enter the name of a favourite artist or tag keywords and Last.fm's unique recommendation system instantly creates a personalised radio station featuring music you're sure to love. Last.fm on Sonos also features the capability to scrobble all of the music you play on your Sonos Multi-Room Music System. Every song you listen to on Sonos — whether it's from your personal music library or a music service like Napster®, Rhapsody®, Pandora®, and of course, Last.fm — is automatically added to your personal music profile. This allows Last.fm to customise your music recommendations and open the doors to even more music discovery, in more rooms of the house.

Pandora, the popular personal radio service is now available for free on Sonos. After creating a free account on Pandora.com, Pandora lets you create and play up to 100 radio stations based on your favourite songs or artists. Using Pandora's Music Genome Project®, Pandora's highly-trained musicians analyse songs, one at a time, using close to 400 musical traits including melody, harmony, instrumentation, rhythm, vocals, lyrics, and more to automatically build a station with songs that share interesting musical similarities. With a Sonos Controller in hand, you can rate the music you hear to further refine the station's playlist on the fly. Play the same Pandora radio station in each room, perfectly synchronized; or, play different stations in different rooms to fit the mood.

Other new features of Sonos System Software 2.7 include:

Updated Rhapsody support with improved sound quality. Rhapsody now streams at 192 MP3 (versus 128 kbps WMA previously).

Support for RTSP streaming protocol which allows for expanded Internet Radio coverage.

Dutch and Swedish languages are now supported in the Sonos system software. Sonos already supports English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

In conjunction with today's software update, Sonos also introduced the brand new Sonos Controller for iPhone™ which is a free download on the iPhone App Store. Now, you can use your iPhone, iPhone 3G or iPod® touch to control the best multi-room music system in the world. The Sonos Controller for iPhone is the only iPhone Controller app that provides multi-room music control and direct access to a world of music including Last.fm, Napster, Pandora, Rhapsody, SIRIUS® Internet Radio, 15,000 radio stations, shows and more. Plus, the Sonos Controller for iPhone gives music lovers control over their entire music collection* located on any computer on their home network, a Network Attached Storage (NAS) and even an Apple® Time Capsule.