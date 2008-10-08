Sonim XP3 'The World's Toughest Phone' Coming to the US

Sonim has gone to great lengths to convince European customers that its XP1 is the toughest phone on the market. They even went so far as to take the phone on tour and encourage spectators to try and beat it into submission. Now the company is planning on launching an updated version, the XP3, in the US complete with GSM, quad-band EDGE, GPS, Bluetooth, a 128x160 screen, a 3-megapixel camera and a flashlight mode (not to mention a seriously rugged design and a 3 year no-questions-asked guarantee).

AU: The XP1 is available in Australia, and we're still listening to suggestions on how to try and destroy it.

Apparently, the XP3 can handle temperatures from -4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit (although the CEO claims it can actually operate at -40), 6-9 foot drops on concrete and it is completely waterproof. It also boasts 2.5 days of talk time and up to 2 months of standby thanks to a 2200 mAh battery. Obviously, this kind of phone is intended for use on the construction site or in the great outdoors by rugged, bearded individuals—not button-down boardroom types. If you want to get your hands on one, the device should be available in several rural markets starting in March—although no pricing information has been released.[Gearlog]