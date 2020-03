You know what's annoying? When movies are all built upon some complicated premise that would be completely unhinged if a single character had a mobile phone. I mean, come on, it's 2008. Everyone has mobile phones and nobody gets lost. Luckily, our friends over at CollegeHumor decided to show us just how short many movies would be if their main characters had mobile phones, and it's awesome. Check it out after the jump.

[CollegeHumor]