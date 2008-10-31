Solved: PSP 3000 Scan Lines Are 100% Hardware Based

Nobody knew if it was the software or the hardware. Why was the PSP 3000, Sony's supposed best to date with an incredible screen, suffering from interlaced images? Logic Sunrise put both displays under a 40X microscope and saw the problem immediately. Can you tell the difference? Take a mental guess and then check if you're smarter than a Sony engineer:

The problem is two-fold.

1. Pixels are arranged horizontally

2. Blue pixels are much darker on the 3000

Given these findings, the problem appears to be 100% hardware-based. So now the question is, how is it possible that Sony didn't see this problem coming? Literally? [Logic Sunrise via Maxconsole]