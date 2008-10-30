Softbank's New 1Seg Tuner Gives Japan's iPhones Mobile TV Goodness

Softbank's just stumped-up with this interesting mobile TV add-on for Japanese iPhone users: it's a separate unit with tuner and aerial that retransmits the signal over Wi-fi to the phone. The rechargeable device will give about three hours of TV oggling, and connects to a special iPhone app that'll be distributed free when the device hits the streets in mid December for a suggested price of around $US100. Better still, the receiver unit doubles as an iPhone battery top-up when you link it via the dock connector, for double the utility. And just maybe it'll pave the way for similar non-1seg devices this side of the Pacific. [AVWatch]