Softbank's New 1Seg Tuner Gives Japan's iPhones Mobile TV Goodness

Softbank's just stumped-up with this interesting mobile TV add-on for Japanese iPhone users: it's a separate unit with tuner and aerial that retransmits the signal over Wi-fi to the phone. The rechargeable device will give about three hours of TV oggling, and connects to a special iPhone app that'll be distributed free when the device hits the streets in mid December for a suggested price of around $US100. Better still, the receiver unit doubles as an iPhone battery top-up when you link it via the dock connector, for double the utility. And just maybe it'll pave the way for similar non-1seg devices this side of the Pacific. [AVWatch]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

