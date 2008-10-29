Apple's (truly) massive recall of the iPhone 3G's compact USB power adapter makes total sense now: It's a piece of a shit. The "certain conditions" that'll make its prongs break off are basically breathing too hard, too close, since they only extend about 1/8 of an inch into the adaptor and are "held in place with some type of glue and a bit of wishful thinking." If you haven't swapped it out yet (like me), step to it (like me tomorrow). [Mac Merc]
So That's Why Apple Recalled the iPhone 3G's USB Power Adaptor
