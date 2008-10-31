The worst bit of snowball-fighting has always been, to me, the massive pain caused as you over-chill your hands by frantically sculpting your 100'th snowball: something that'd not be a problem with this snowball gun. It sculpts the 'balls for you, three at a time, and then you can use its internal slingshot to fire them at neighbour kids up to 15 metres away. Actually I've remembered that the worst bit of snowball fighting is being hit by one that "accidentally" has gravel in it, but you take my point. With this baby tucked under your arm, wintry Cold Wars will be decidedly more one-sided. Yours for $US30. [HammacherSchlemmer via OhGizmo]
Snowball Gun Advances Winter Sports Arms-Race With 15-Metre Range
