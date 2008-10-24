SNL Giant Election Touchmap Shows Giant Maverick Cat Taking Over Midwest

Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update analyses the latest election poll projections, throwing new light over who will be the next President of the United States with their new Megapixel Giant Touchmap. Thanks to the use of the new technology they have shown that Cuyahoga County in Ohio will play a decisive role in the presidential battle, and more importantly, they have confirmed what everyone already suspected: Michigan bounces. [This NBC embedded video may not appear in some regions outside of the United States]