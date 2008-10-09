SlingCatcher Available For Purchase Now

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At long last, Sling Media's powerful, media extending/streaming/projecting SlingCatcher is available for purchase, at retailers like Best Buy and Fry's, as well as from Sling directly (the product page isn't quite live yet, but should be later today). For those unfamiliar, the SlingCatcher takes a sling stream, multimedia files, or your computer desktop and plays it back on whatever television it's connected to. It can be yours for $US300 if you go here. [SlingCatcher on Giz]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

