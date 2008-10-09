SlingCatcher Available For Purchase Now

At long last, Sling Media's powerful, media extending/streaming/projecting SlingCatcher is available for purchase, at retailers like Best Buy and Fry's, as well as from Sling directly (the product page isn't quite live yet, but should be later today). For those unfamiliar, the SlingCatcher takes a sling stream, multimedia files, or your computer desktop and plays it back on whatever television it's connected to. It can be yours for $US300 if you go here. [SlingCatcher on Giz]