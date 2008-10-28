How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sleazy Devs' 'Free' Android Apps Actually Bait-and-Switch Schemes

Well, this is asinine. Since the Android Market won't support paid apps until next year, asshat developers are disguising links to paid apps as free ones. When you click on the "free" applications, it takes you to the devs' site, where you get to pay a lovely fee for it. Mobihand's Fast Food Calorie Calculator is one example of this scumsuckery. Look, it's cool to charge for apps, as long as you're upfront about it, not being sleazy and sludging up the store with dirty tricks. I know they're not blocking apps from the store, but I hope MobiHand and others are tossed on their arse and banned for life. [Phandroid]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles