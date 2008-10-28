Sleazy Devs' 'Free' Android Apps Actually Bait-and-Switch Schemes

Well, this is asinine. Since the Android Market won't support paid apps until next year, asshat developers are disguising links to paid apps as free ones. When you click on the "free" applications, it takes you to the devs' site, where you get to pay a lovely fee for it. Mobihand's Fast Food Calorie Calculator is one example of this scumsuckery. Look, it's cool to charge for apps, as long as you're upfront about it, not being sleazy and sludging up the store with dirty tricks. I know they're not blocking apps from the store, but I hope MobiHand and others are tossed on their arse and banned for life. [Phandroid]