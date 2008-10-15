How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sizemodo: New MacBook and MacBook Pro vs. Their Forebearers

The new MacBook and MacBook Pro may be moulded by hand from a single piece of adamantium or whatever, but how do they size up to their previous versions? The new MacBook Pro actually has a larger footprint (X Y) than the old MacBook Pro, but it's also slightly thinner (tough to tell in person). But the new MacBook, on the other hand, has a nearly identical footprint (X Y), but seems much thinner than the old MacBook. And the numbers agree.

In other words, to the naked eye, big improvement on the MacBook dimensions. Minor improvement on the MacBook Pro dimensions.

3.3mm doesn't sound like much, but combined with beveling, it makes the new MacBook look and feel much more like premium device.

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles