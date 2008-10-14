Sirius Coming Out With New Satellite Radio Boombox



For those of you aspiring to be the next Satellite Radio Raheem, here's a few newly leaked photos of the upcoming Sirius SUB-X2 Boombox. Much like the current SUB-X1, the new music player will sport a front-panel headphone jack, auxiliary input for other MP3 players, and a universal docking system. I wonder if that docking system will support XM radios as well, now that they're married and all. Prices and more detailed specs have yet to be announced, though it shouldn't cost you too much more than its last iteration.



