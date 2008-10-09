How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Single Button Remote Has 257 Less Buttons than What Your AV Setup Needs

Tired of over-complicated universal remotes, industrial designer Brian Garret Schuur created this single button remote that allows to change channel, volume, pause, play, record, and switch the TV on and off. This is not only a concept however, it's a fully functioning prototype that uses a microcontroller connected wirelessly to a laptop. Despite all these functions, it looks quite clever and easy to operate.

Although we can only guess how it works, since he doesn't provide any description, it looks quite straightforward. The button itself slides through the top part of the remote, going through the different options available: volume, play and pause, record, etc. When it reaches a position, you can move the button to the left or right. For example, if you set it in volume, moving the button left or right will decrease or increase the sound level. It looks like something Bang & Olufsen could snatch the design for one of their TVs. [Inspiration and Creativity via Yanko]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles