Yes, I too am really sick of all these Apple/MacBook posts. I apologise, but we have no choice, really. Here, allow me to cleanse your palate with the above picture. Feel free to use the comments below to talk about anything at all, as long as it has nothing to do with Apple or their shiny, shiny products. [Sugarbush Squirrel]
Sick of MacBook Posts? Here's a Picture of a Squirrel Dressed Up Like Darth Vader
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home
The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time.