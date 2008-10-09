Shower Power Gives You Something to Hold On to During Shower Sex

Sometimes, when you're sharing a shower with a certain special someone, you need to grab onto something solid. And you know, you don't want to pull the curtain rod down or the showerhead out of the wall. That's what Shower Power is for: it's a handle for holding onto during those times when things get dirty in the shower. The box is pretty straightforward in showing you just how you're expected to use it (NSFW):

I especially like the guy talking on the phone while going at it on his desk. Multitasking! [PopGive]