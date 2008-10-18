Shopping Cart/Bike Hybrid is the Ultimate Hobo Vehicle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When I was a little kid, going to the grocery store with my mum meant two things: riding in the shopping cart and animal crackers. At this point in my life, I've outgrown both things, which is sad. But look! This insane shopping cart/bike hybrid allows me to relieve at least one of those things (I'm still not crazy about animal crackers).

I'm not quite sure what the point of this thing is, however. At first I thought it might be a good way of transporting groceries in the city when you don't have a car, but once you load it up with groceries you obviously can't get in it to bike home. So other than the Idiotarod, I'm not sure when you'd use this. Pretty awesome nonetheless. [No Quedan Blogs via NotCot.org]

