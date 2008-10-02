Shocking News: Dudes Like the Internet More Than Ladies

A new study on the "Happiness Index" polled 8,500 Australians aged 18-64, and it found that for men, they were happiest while on the internet. For women, on the other hand, they were made the most happy while spending quality time with the family. I can't see how the discrepancy could cause any relationship problems.

Unsurprisingly, exercise is what made people the most unhappy from either gender. Men also were made more happy by "being intimate with another person" than women, while women were more likely to find happiness in pets. And everyone likes relaxing. What an illuminating survey!

