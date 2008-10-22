SH Stompin'Bass is Wired-Up Wood Block For Foot-Stamping Music

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Get this for tech-overload: the SH Stompin'Bass from Shadow Electronics is made of chosen rosewood, comes with a velcro-attached extender block for comfort during long sets, has a high-quality NanoMAG humbucker pickup and a shielded case with low-impedance output to reduce hum. All of which basically disguises the fact it's a wooden block designed to amplify the sounds of folk-music style foot stomping. Which'll cost you $US200. And if you excuse me, I'm off now to belt out a few verses of Donald Where's Yer Troosers, and make do with tapping on my wooden floor. [Product via Musicthing]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

