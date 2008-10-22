SH Stompin'Bass is Wired-Up Wood Block For Foot-Stamping Music

Get this for tech-overload: the SH Stompin'Bass from Shadow Electronics is made of chosen rosewood, comes with a velcro-attached extender block for comfort during long sets, has a high-quality NanoMAG humbucker pickup and a shielded case with low-impedance output to reduce hum. All of which basically disguises the fact it's a wooden block designed to amplify the sounds of folk-music style foot stomping. Which'll cost you $US200. And if you excuse me, I'm off now to belt out a few verses of Donald Where's Yer Troosers, and make do with tapping on my wooden floor. [Product via Musicthing]