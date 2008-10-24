How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Seoul's Banpo Bridge Turns into Gigantic Fountain, Puts NYC's Waterfalls to Shame

The Banpo Bridge in Seoul, South Korea just got a major facelift in the form of a 10,000-nozzle fountain that runs all the way along both its sides. They were just installed last month, but already the bridge has turned into a major tourist attraction. Which is understandable, as I've certainly never driven over a bridge that's pumping out 190 tons of water per minute. And since it's just pulling up water from the river below, it's nice and eco-friendly. Hit the jump for a video of this awesome bridge in action.

It's like a combo of the NYC Waterfalls and the Bellagio fountains, but somehow is cooler than both. I like it! [Freshome via Neatorama]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

