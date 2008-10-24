Seoul's Banpo Bridge Turns into Gigantic Fountain, Puts NYC's Waterfalls to Shame

The Banpo Bridge in Seoul, South Korea just got a major facelift in the form of a 10,000-nozzle fountain that runs all the way along both its sides. They were just installed last month, but already the bridge has turned into a major tourist attraction. Which is understandable, as I've certainly never driven over a bridge that's pumping out 190 tons of water per minute. And since it's just pulling up water from the river below, it's nice and eco-friendly. Hit the jump for a video of this awesome bridge in action.

It's like a combo of the NYC Waterfalls and the Bellagio fountains, but somehow is cooler than both. I like it! [Freshome via Neatorama]