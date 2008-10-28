Sennheiser's Latest In-Ear Headphones Let You Dictate The Bass

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sennheiser IE8.jpgWe've bitched about the quality of Apple's included earphones enough here on Giz for you to recite the importance of upgrading your headphones in your sleep. Well from the looks of it, the latest release from Sennheiser is about to blow the competition away, with a pair that will let you dictate the level of bass you want by turning a dial on the earphone. Not only that, but the cables in the new IE lineup are reinforced with Kevlar, giving you an ever so much slighter chance of surviving a gunshot wound when someone tries to mug you for your new headphones. Okay, that's a lie, but it does mean your earphones are likely to survive being wrenched out of your ears when the cable catches on a door handle.

There are three models available in the new lineup, which bring the audio reproduction quality from Sennheiser's professional products to a consumer lineup. The IE6 is bass heavy, with a frequency response of 10Hz to 18KHz; the IE7 is a balanced offering with greater emphasis on the top end (and a frequency response of 10Hz to 19KHz); and the IE8, which features the adjustable bass dial on the earphone itself, a frequency response of 10Hz to 20KHz and comes with a large number of different sized ear adapters so you can get the perfect fit.

Pricing still hasn't been confirmed (and with the Aussie dollar being so erratic at the moment, pricing could change at any second), but for the IE6, IE7 and IE8 you're looking at about $300, $400 and $600 respectively. They'll be arriving in store in November, so make sure they're on your Christmas lists.

