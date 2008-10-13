Sennheiser Mics In Rock Band 2 - In-Game Advertising Worth Using

I normally wouldn't post something like this on Giz, but it's Monday, my mind is still in Sunday mode and I have this press release from Sennheiser sitting in my inbox, waiting to to be filed.

The big news here is that Sennheiser's premium microphones are available in EA's Rock Band 2 game (you know, the sequel to the peripheral-based game that still not available in Australia, although it will be very soon). Considering Both Rock Band and Guitar Hero before it used official guitar makes and models (plus amps and other musician's kit), this isn't so surprising.

What does make this interesting is that it's well-worked into the game. Considering Google is making (or planning on making) a big splash into in-game advertising, there's some concern that ads in games are going to detract from the gaming experience. Considering how demanding gamers are, this can only be a bad thing.

In any case, if (and when) you ever do get Rock Band 2, remember that Sennheiser mics are some pretty high-quality gear, even when they're just virtual copies of the original.