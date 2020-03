The Electric Self-Balancing Unicycle, or SBU, uses gyroscopes, accelerometers, and good clean electric power to make everyone's favourite one-wheeled method of transport accessible to those who don't want to bother with all that messy balancing and pedaling. Sure, unicycle purists will scoff, but now you can finally check "ride a unicycle" off your bucket list without wasting any time learning how to actually ride one. [Focus Designs]