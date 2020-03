The second Quantum Code clue has now hit the interwebs, getting you one step closer to solving the puzzle. As always, scan the QR code above and follow the link to the clue.

And if you're struggling to work out any part of the Quantum Code puzzle, why not discuss it in our Quantum Central forum? It's the best place to collaborate with other Gizmodians on how to solve the puzzle and take home the prize...

[Quantum Code on Giz]