Search 2001, the Year When Google Actually Did No Evil

A 2001. You and your monoliths and your psychotic computers and your awfully bad presidents taking power and your Tiananmen self-immolations and your terrorist attacks... a year with no iPods or YouTube or amazing technology blogs or Gizmodo! How much we don't miss you. Apparently, Google does, because they have found a vintage search index and have made available a 2001 Google. You know, the year when Google was actually no evil. [Google 2001 via Google Blog]