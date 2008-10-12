Seagate to Begin Switch to SSD

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Seagate has decided to enter the solid-state disk (SSD) market in 2009, starting the company's switch from hard disk drives (HDD). Their first target: corporate America. Once they've got the cubicle commanders, they'll move to consumers. Seagate senior manager Rich Vignes seems to be awfully defensive about this move, stating over and over that they'll take it slow. Of course, if you're reading Giz, chances are your response to the announcement is "Duh." To be clear, Seagate isn't abandoning HDDs: there will still be segments of the market better suited for hard drives rather than SSDs, and this switch to SSD as the breadwinner of the company won't happen for a long time. [CNet]

