Scosche Passport Makes New iPods Work with Obsolete Cars

Chances are, if you have an iPod integration system from a year or two back, it will not be compatible with the iPhone 3G, Nano 4G, or Touch 2G. The Scosche Passport is the first solution to this problem, an adaptor that negotiates power, audio and video from new iPods to car iPod hookups. That purpose alone is pretty cool, but we think that it might work to make old iPod docks compatible as well. We'll get our hands on one to test, but until then, you can preorder yours to ship later this month for $US30. [Passport]

Oxnard, CA - October 16, 2008 - Scosche Industries (www.scosche.com), an award-winning innovator of mobile electronics and iPod accessories, announces the availability of its new passPORT iPod/iPhone car integration system. The passPORT utilizes a female pass-through connector to attach to any in-car iPod integration system to charge all iPhone and iPod models, including the iPhone 3G and the recently introduced nano 4G and touch 2G. With over 28 years of advanced mobile electronics and aftermarket accessory experience and knowledge, Scosche worked closely with Apple to develop the passPORT to ensure its compatibility and function for both OEM and aftermarket automotive products.

"The passPORT provides a seamless solution for anyone that wants to listen to their new iPhone or iPod in their car through their integrated audio system," said Kas Alves, vice president, sales and marketing, Scosche Industries. "Scosche engineers developed a highly sophisticated product that maintains all functionality including audio, video and data of the iPhone 3G and new iPod models."

With its superior knowledge in both the automotive aftermarket and home accessory categories, Scosche continues to develop and bring to market products for iPhone and iPod models. Scosche is currently developing a similar product for home use that will also allow consumers to use their home accessories including speakers, alarms and docking stations with the iPhone 3G and new iPod models.

The passPORT is priced at $29.99 MSRP.