Scitech's VLP-100 Portable Projector Only Does QVGA Resolution for $US350

News that Scitech Japan is to release the VLP100, it's first portable microprojector may interest until you learn of two snags: firstly it projects at a mere 320 x 240 pixels, and secondly it'll cost you around $US350...roughly a dollar per vertical pixel column. Sure it's pretty tiny at 18 x 11 x 5.5 cm, weighs a mere 1kg, fits in 2W stereo speakers and Osram-made 4-LED lighting system at 350 lumens brightness. But it's designed to throw images up to 50-inches, meaning pixels around a tenth of an inch across. Call me picky, but that seems a lot of money for not much display...I'll hang on for the picoprojectors we've heard so much about. Due late this month in Japan. [AVwatch via Electronista]