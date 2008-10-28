How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Scientists Record Music of Stars, Spookily Like a Star Trek Sound Effect

A group of astronomers have taken the "Music of the Spheres" quite literally, and have recorded the sound of three stars that're similar to our Sun. The technique, dubbed stellar seismology, lets scientists get some idea about what's going on in the inner structure of the stars. This research was carried out using France's Corot space telescope, and the rhythmic beating in each "tune" shows that the stars are pulsing. But that clever and interesting science is not the eerie part. This is the eerie part: as you listen to the recordings, you'll be unavoidably reminded of the sound effects from the original series of Star Trek.

Check it out: this is the sound of a star called HD49933, and it's like the sound made by an alien warp engine warming up. HD181420 sounds similar, but more like a generic "spooky" alien planet background noise. But the "song" from a globular cluster sounds really scary indeed, like a futuristic beam weapon getting prepped to vaporise Enterprise.

Coincidence? Menothinkso. Gene Roddenbury was clearly an alien visitor, subtly planting ideas into our collective consciousness. Or something. [BBC News]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles