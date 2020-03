Screw jacuzzi-ing on top of Mont Blanc, or shrinking your unmentionables in a freezing ice sauna, this is the best kind of winter sport relaxation: a ski gondola has been converted into a sauna. Ohboy yes, you can dangle free and naked over a snowy mountain in the Lapland resort of Ylläs. Après-ski? Nah... with passengers like these two it'd be more like instead-of-ski. Much more fun. [TheTelegraph]